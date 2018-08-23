South Africa: Ethekwini ANCYL Member Who Used K-Word On Whatsapp Resigns

The eThekwini ANC Youth League member who used the k-word in a WhatsApp conversation has resigned as a regional executive committee member.

News24 understands that Suzanne Govender resigned with immediate effect late on Wednesday, after it emerged that she had used the k-word in a WhatsApp conversation to describe party members in her ward in Chatsworth.

"Formal disciplinary proceedings had been initiated and to which she opted to resign. The ANC Youth League welcomes her resignation," ANC regional spokesperson Thulisa Ndlela said in a statement.

Ndlela said they had written to the leadership of the ANC to institute formal disciplinary action against Govender, "in order to send a message that the movement will not tolerate any acts that seek to divide and cause tensions amongst our people".

Ndlela had told News24 earlier on Wednesday that they had suspended Govender, who is also the ANC's Ward 73 secretary, with immediate effect after they became aware of the incident on Monday.

In one of the replies on a screen grab of Govender's WhatsApp conversation doing the rounds on social media, she wrote: "I got a feeling its those k****r madirs frm Welbedacht (sic)".

It was not immediately clear who she was chatting to and when the conversation was recorded.

Ndlela said, according to the party's rules, such an allegation was classified as a "grave" offence and, because of its seriousness, she should be brought before a disciplinary committee.

"But if the person is a leader, you then suspend [them] pending the outcome of the disciplinary hearing," Ndlela said.

He said Govender's branch indicated it would open a case of hate speech with the police.

"We gave them our blessings because it is important that the ANC and the ANCYL must be the first ones to act against any actions that remotely resemble racism. We act swiftly against racism," he said.

Govender's responsibilities in the party had been suspended until the disciplinary process has been completed, according to Ndlela.

Despite several calls and messages made to her, Govender was not available for comment.

