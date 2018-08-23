23 August 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Land Expropriation - Malema Warns Us to Stay Out of SA's Domestic Affairs

Photo: Economic Freedom Fighters/Instagram
Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema.

EFF Commander-in-chief Julius Malema has issued a stern warning to the US to stay out of South Africa's domestic affairs.

"Furthermore, we want to send a strong message to the USA authorities, just like we did with the Australian authorities to stay out of South Africa's domestic affairs," he said during the party's press briefing in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Malema also warned people to not play the "public opinion game" in relation to the land question, saying the land debate was an emotive issue for many South African in which people's dignity was at stake.

"Our people's hope cannot be subjected to a contest... ," Malema added.

He said they were more determined than ever in their call for expropriation of land without compensation after Trump's tweets.

"We must put it on record that Donald, pathological liar, Trump, we are not scared of you and your USA.

"There's no white genocide here, there is a black genocide in the US, they are killing black people...," he said.

Source: News24

South Africa Rejects Donald Trump's Farm 'Seizure' Claims

South Africa has accused Donald Trump of trying to sow racial divisions after he weighed in on the country's land reform… Read more »

