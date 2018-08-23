The chairperson of the National Arts Council Hartley Sandy Ngoato was severely assaulted over the weekend in what he claimed was a racial attack.

Ngoato, a lawyer, wrote on his Facebook page that the incident happened at the Schoemansville Oewer Klub Resort at Hartbeespoort Dam in the North West.

According to him, he was attacked "by whites for being black".

The post read: "The same place SABC Cartblanche interviewed me for the betterment of the dam. Now few months later, I am denied to enjoy the same dam by whites who are opposed to black guy to occupy a piece of land that belongs to government (sic)."

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Pelonomi Makau confirmed that the incident happened on Sunday, but could not say that racism was involved.

This, after a fight broke out between Ngoato and another man, Makau said.

She added that Ngoato opened a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on Sunday.

She added that a 35-year-old man, Tiaan Ebersohn, was arrested and appeared in the Hartbeespoort Dam Magistrate's Court on Monday. He was released on R1 500 bail.

She said Ebersohn also opened a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm against Ngoato.

"I do not know if it was a racist attack. The police was not there. We are only investigating what was reported," she said.

