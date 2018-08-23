23 August 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: National Arts Council Chair Allegedly Assaulted 'For Being Black'

Tagged:

Related Topics

The chairperson of the National Arts Council Hartley Sandy Ngoato was severely assaulted over the weekend in what he claimed was a racial attack.

Ngoato, a lawyer, wrote on his Facebook page that the incident happened at the Schoemansville Oewer Klub Resort at Hartbeespoort Dam in the North West.

According to him, he was attacked "by whites for being black".

The post read: "The same place SABC Cartblanche interviewed me for the betterment of the dam. Now few months later, I am denied to enjoy the same dam by whites who are opposed to black guy to occupy a piece of land that belongs to government (sic)."

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Pelonomi Makau confirmed that the incident happened on Sunday, but could not say that racism was involved.

This, after a fight broke out between Ngoato and another man, Makau said.

She added that Ngoato opened a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on Sunday.

She added that a 35-year-old man, Tiaan Ebersohn, was arrested and appeared in the Hartbeespoort Dam Magistrate's Court on Monday. He was released on R1 500 bail.

She said Ebersohn also opened a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm against Ngoato.

"I do not know if it was a racist attack. The police was not there. We are only investigating what was reported," she said.

Source: <b>News24</b>

South Africa

Land Tweet - Obama's Ambassador to South Africa Hits Out at Trump

President Barack Obama's ambassador to South Africa, Patrick Gaspard, has attacked President Donald Trump's claim that… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.