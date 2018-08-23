Monrovia, Liberia: President George Manneh Weah has made further appointments in government, affecting the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the local governments of Sinoe and Bong Counties.

1. Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Hon. Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr. - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Liberia to the United Nations with accreditation to Cuba.

His nomination replaces Ambassador Lewis Garseedah. Browne, II who has been recalled.

2. Sinoe County Local Government

GREENVILLE CITY COUNCIL MEMBERS

Rev. Daniel Z. Myers Chairman

Otis Seeton (Mayor) Secretary

Daniel Thomas, Jr. Member

Felecia Barclay Member

Imam Musa Keita Member

Mariah Gogbor Member

Benny Williams Member

3. GREENVILLE DISTRICT

Saywon Wah - Commissioner /Farmersville Township

Nehemiah Sneh - Commissioner Bluntville Township

Samuel Strother, Jr. - Commissioner /Louisiana Township

Stanton Rufus Birch - Commissioner /Lexington Township

Robert Savage - Commissioner /Murrayville Township

Warren Cooper, Jr. - Commissioner /Greenville Commonwealth

4.BUTAW COUNTY DISTRICT

Mary Saryenneh - Commissioner /Butaw Commonwealth District

Benedict Menewah - Mayor /Keyseah City

Tafawah Toteh - Commissioner /Ceedor Township

Matue Sayeh - Commissioner /Manwah Township

Isaac Torty - Commissioner /Dorbor Township

5. JEDEPO STATUTORY DISTRICT

Robert Tweleh Saylee - District Land Commissioner

Nufulco S. Johnson - Commissioner /Suay Administrative District

Peter Teyan - Commissioner /Jarpuken Township

John B. Wleh - Commissioner /Jarboville Township

Juah Chewloh Swen - Commissioner /Gbarteken Township

Jallah Chea Mayor /Ducorfree City

Topoe Tuah Wleh - Mayor /Doodwicken City

6. JAEDAE STATUTORY DISTRICT

Amos K. Kofa - District Relieving Commissioner

7.DUGBE RIVER STATUTORY DISTRICT

Frances Wleh - Commissioner/Lower Tuo Township

Wleh Doe - Commissioner/Gmakinkpo Township

K. Tweh Slewion - Commissioner/Gbartah Township

Sampson Wortee - Mayor/Klowen City

Perry T. Swen - Mayor/Pyne Sawboh City

Solomon Sayon Tiffleh - Mayor/Swenpo City

Nixon Forkay - Mayor/Bardway City

8. SANQUIN STATUTORY DISTRICT

A. Pillet Solomon - Commissioner /Upper Sanquin Township

Jerome D. Gbarhee - Commissioner /Wotuken Township

9.JUARZON STATUTORY DISTRICT

Sampson K. Saryee - Commissioner /Juazon County District

Jerry K. Kiah - District Land Commissioner

10. TARJUOWON STATUTORY DISTRICT

Prince Ali Chea - District Land Commissioner

Rev. John B. Sarh - Commissioner /Myersville Township

Josephus T. G. Dehjay - Commissioner /Dorbiohville Township

Otis Seekie - Commissioner /Pobleh Municipality

Hilton Ponnie - District Relieving Commissioner

11.KPANYAN STATUTORY DISTRICT

Abraham Johnson - District Relieving Commissioner

Sam Tukpeh - District Land Commissioner

Aloysius Saytue - Mayor /Twehville City

12. WEDCARBA STATUTORY DISTRICT

Alexander Kublee - Commissioner /Dargbeh Township

Harry Seyon - Commissioner /Cherlor Township

Florence Jelley - Mayor /Gbarlarwein City

13.COUNTY LEVEL

Solomon Wion - County Land Commissioner

Hamilton Saydee - County Relieving Commissioner

14.Bong County Local Government

Mama Y. Harris - Mayor/Salala City

Clinton Brown - Mayor/Totota City

Peter N. Kpalewon - Asst. Superintendent for Development/Kokoya Statutory District

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Honorable Liberian Senate where applicable.