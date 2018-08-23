Monrovia, Liberia: President George Manneh Weah has made further appointments in government, affecting the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the local governments of Sinoe and Bong Counties.
1. Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Hon. Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr. - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Liberia to the United Nations with accreditation to Cuba.
His nomination replaces Ambassador Lewis Garseedah. Browne, II who has been recalled.
2. Sinoe County Local Government
GREENVILLE CITY COUNCIL MEMBERS
Rev. Daniel Z. Myers Chairman
Otis Seeton (Mayor) Secretary
Daniel Thomas, Jr. Member
Felecia Barclay Member
Imam Musa Keita Member
Mariah Gogbor Member
Benny Williams Member
3. GREENVILLE DISTRICT
Saywon Wah - Commissioner /Farmersville Township
Nehemiah Sneh - Commissioner Bluntville Township
Samuel Strother, Jr. - Commissioner /Louisiana Township
Stanton Rufus Birch - Commissioner /Lexington Township
Robert Savage - Commissioner /Murrayville Township
Warren Cooper, Jr. - Commissioner /Greenville Commonwealth
4.BUTAW COUNTY DISTRICT
Mary Saryenneh - Commissioner /Butaw Commonwealth District
Benedict Menewah - Mayor /Keyseah City
Tafawah Toteh - Commissioner /Ceedor Township
Matue Sayeh - Commissioner /Manwah Township
Isaac Torty - Commissioner /Dorbor Township
5. JEDEPO STATUTORY DISTRICT
Robert Tweleh Saylee - District Land Commissioner
Nufulco S. Johnson - Commissioner /Suay Administrative District
Peter Teyan - Commissioner /Jarpuken Township
John B. Wleh - Commissioner /Jarboville Township
Juah Chewloh Swen - Commissioner /Gbarteken Township
Jallah Chea Mayor /Ducorfree City
Topoe Tuah Wleh - Mayor /Doodwicken City
6. JAEDAE STATUTORY DISTRICT
Amos K. Kofa - District Relieving Commissioner
7.DUGBE RIVER STATUTORY DISTRICT
Frances Wleh - Commissioner/Lower Tuo Township
Wleh Doe - Commissioner/Gmakinkpo Township
K. Tweh Slewion - Commissioner/Gbartah Township
Sampson Wortee - Mayor/Klowen City
Perry T. Swen - Mayor/Pyne Sawboh City
Solomon Sayon Tiffleh - Mayor/Swenpo City
Nixon Forkay - Mayor/Bardway City
8. SANQUIN STATUTORY DISTRICT
A. Pillet Solomon - Commissioner /Upper Sanquin Township
Jerome D. Gbarhee - Commissioner /Wotuken Township
9.JUARZON STATUTORY DISTRICT
Sampson K. Saryee - Commissioner /Juazon County District
Jerry K. Kiah - District Land Commissioner
10. TARJUOWON STATUTORY DISTRICT
Prince Ali Chea - District Land Commissioner
Rev. John B. Sarh - Commissioner /Myersville Township
Josephus T. G. Dehjay - Commissioner /Dorbiohville Township
Otis Seekie - Commissioner /Pobleh Municipality
Hilton Ponnie - District Relieving Commissioner
11.KPANYAN STATUTORY DISTRICT
Abraham Johnson - District Relieving Commissioner
Sam Tukpeh - District Land Commissioner
Aloysius Saytue - Mayor /Twehville City
12. WEDCARBA STATUTORY DISTRICT
Alexander Kublee - Commissioner /Dargbeh Township
Harry Seyon - Commissioner /Cherlor Township
Florence Jelley - Mayor /Gbarlarwein City
13.COUNTY LEVEL
Solomon Wion - County Land Commissioner
Hamilton Saydee - County Relieving Commissioner
14.Bong County Local Government
Mama Y. Harris - Mayor/Salala City
Clinton Brown - Mayor/Totota City
Peter N. Kpalewon - Asst. Superintendent for Development/Kokoya Statutory District
These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Honorable Liberian Senate where applicable.