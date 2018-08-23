23 August 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: MCP Puts Chaotic Primary Elections On Hold

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Owen Khamula

Main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has put on hold primary elections for parliamentary and local government elections amid concerns from aspiring candidates that this would negatively affect the preparations for the 2019 Tripartite Elections.

MCP secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka has confirmed the postponement and described it as a "domestic matter."

However, reports indicate that the party has put on hold the primary elections because the newly launched United Transformation Movement (UTM) has proved to be a force to reckon with.

A source in the MCP said the party would want to hold the primary elections after the UTM first holds its own primary elections.

"The thinking is that if the MCP holds the primary elections now, the losers would defect to UTM and this would affect the party preparations for the 2019 elections," said our source.

MCP vice president Harry Mkandawire said there were some "logistical problems" that the party want to do first before holding the primary elections.

But political commentators Mustafa Hussein and Ernest Thindwa have faulted political parties for the delays in holding the primary elections.

Thindwa said main political parties needed to hold primary elections so as to allow people choose candidates of their choice, saying the delays in holding the primary elections might put candidates not wanted by people on the ballot paper.

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party has also put its much touted August primary elections on hold as the party has gone back to the drawing board following the popularity of the UTM.

Malawi

Court Denies Bail Catholic Priest Over Person With Albinism Killing

The High Court in Zomba has denied bail to a Catholic priest who was arrested some months ago for the murder of… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.