Rwanda: Parliamentary Polls - Kagame Rallies Gisagara Residents to Support RPF

President Paul Kagame has called upon Gisagara District residents to back candidates fronted by RPF-Inkotanyi in the parliamentary elections slated for on September 3.

He was speaking Thursday in Muganza Sector in Gisagara District where tens of thousands had turned up for the rally aimed at canvassing votes for the 80 parliamentary candidates drawn from the ruling RPF-Inkotanyi and six allied parties.

The six parties that are allied to RPF in the campaigns are; PDI, PDC, PSR, PSP, UDPR and PPC.

"I had to come back and thank you for your support last year in electing Chairman of RPF as your President," he said, referring to himself and the overwhelming support he got last year in the presidential elections.

However, he said, he cannot work alone. "We need your representatives to be part of this leadership."

He said that citizens working hand in hand with RPF is the foundation of the progress the country has achieved thus far.

"We want to make even larger strides towards prosperity and work together, as a country and community to build the nation we want," said the President, who addressed the rally in his capacity as RPF Chairman.

He stressed that basing on its track-record; RPF has proven itself as a guarantor for development saying that the party's philosophy is grounded in unity with the citizens, which he said was "irreplaceable".

The campaigns that started on August 13 will run up to September 1, just before the general election slated for September 3.