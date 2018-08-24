Kenya: Daddy Owen - How Emergency Room Heroics Saved Our Premature Baby

Gospel singer Daddy Owen has revealed how he feared losing his baby after his wife was rushed to the delivery room days before her due date.

The singer shared the confession to his fans on social media where he narrated how they had to rush to the emergency room after his wife started complaining of pains.

The doctor advised they get a scan which later showed that the umbilical cord was coiled around the baby's neck.

This implication was that his wife had to be taken to theatre for an immediate cesarean section delivery.

"It was a scary moment... My wife was feeling lots of pain but it was too early from the delivery date... So we went to see the doc... He advised us we go do a scan... During the scan the sonographer told us the cord is around the baby's neck," wrote Daddy Owen.

He continued: "When we took the report to doc he told us immediately we going to theatre! Was scared dint know what to do and what to expect! The main reason I am sharing this story is because the doc told me nowadays the cases of baby's with cords on the neck are too many and they don't know the reason... Is it lifestyle... Environment... No one knows exactly... Many have lost their baby's! I thank God that my son came out well and my wife is strong and healthy... Glory be to JESUS!"

Daddy Owen and his wife Farida welcomed their second born son in July this year. The couple got married in 2016 in an invite-only private wedding.

