Rwanda: EALA, EABC Seek Avenues to Deepen Co-Operation

The East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) and the East African Business Council (EABC) are seeking ways to deepen co-operation in a bid to strengthen the integration process.

This followed a meeting between EALA Speaker, Martin Ngoga, and EABC Chairman, Nicholas Nesbitt, in Arusha this week.

"Both institutions are to set to deepen areas of co-operation, the specifics of which shall be worked out later in September 2018, under an engagement framework", it was agreed.

Speaker Ngoga rallied for a clear avenue of engagement that institutionalises the efforts of the regional legislators and the private sector.

"This is something we need to bring to fruition so that we strategise together and regularly consult over key matters of integration", he added.

The Speaker remarked that EALA remained keen to enhance its legislative, representative and oversight role for the benefit of all stakeholders including the Business Community.

He further lauded the regional private sector body for the tremendous work it continued to undertake in the region noting that it was a major driving force and engine for integration.

Ngoga said it was vital for stakeholders in the integration process to think 'regional in their approach to issues' saying the nationalistic tendencies should be discarded.

The EABC Chairman, Nesbitt, reiterated that they are keen on achieving full integration adding that the apex body as part of its strategy would be aligning itself with key institutions to realise mutual beneficial relationships.

Nesbitt informed the speaker that EABC would be holding a full Board meeting in Arusha in September 2018 and that the second meeting between both institutions (EABC and EALA) was necessary to discuss the "nuts and bolts" of co-operation.

The EABC Vice Chairman, Jim Kabeho said the Private Sector had continued to face a number of challenges which the Assembly was best placed to address.