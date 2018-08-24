Rwanda: Police Sign Five, Release Nine Players

Azam Rwanda Premier League side Police FC have released long serving captain Fabrice Twagizimana along eight other players.

And, while the nine were on the way out, the law enforcers side signed five new players to reinforce the squad ahead of the 2018/2019 season that starts next month.

According to officials, the players who have been freed, no longer fit in the plans of the club and the decision was reached after an evaluation of the players and their performance in line with the needs of the club.

The released players include; goalkeeper Danny Nduwayo, centre-backs Twagizimana and Hussein Habimana, right-back Yves Manishimwe, midfielder Anderson Neza, and forwards Bertrand Iradukunda, Jean Paul Niyonzima, Mustafa Nsengiyumva and Abeddy Biramahire.

The new signings, all forwards, are; Vedaste Niyigaba from Sunrise, Hamidu Ndayisaba from AS Kigali, Peter Otema from Musanze, Jean Paul Uwimbabazi from Kirehe, Kevin Hakizimana from Mukura, and former Marines striker Arafat Bahame.

The 2015 Peace Cup winners have started training at Kicukiro Stadium ahead of new season.