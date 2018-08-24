24 August 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: EFF's Floyd Shivambu Expected in Court for Allegedly Speeding On the N1 At 182km/H

Tagged:

Related Topics

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu is expected to appear in the Winburg Magistrate's Court on Friday after allegedly being caught speeding near the farming town a week ago.

Free State police, roads and transport department spokesperson Hillary Mophethe said Shivambu had apparently been doing 182km/h in a 120km/h zone last Friday, August 17, while travelling to Bloemfontein.

"He was driving alone in a white Range Rover. He co-operated with law enforcement and was arrested."

His car was impounded, he was released on R2 000 bail and later continued with his journey, she said.

Asked about the circumstances, Shivambu told News24: "No comment".

This is not the first time that he has fallen foul of the law, with a case of assault opened against him earlier this year after he was filmed manhandling a journalist on the Parliamentary precinct.

Shivambu was caught on video with his hands around Netwerk24 journalist Adrian de Kock's neck on March 20 - the day that Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille was due to appear before her party for the start of her disciplinary hearing.

De Kock had approached Shivambu, who was walking past the venue, for a comment on the De Lille matter when the scuffle ensued.

He was referred to Parliament's Joint Committee on Ethics and Members' Interests in April.

Parliamentary Press Gallery Association chairperson Andisiwe Makinana said this week that they were waiting for De Kock to send a sworn affidavit on what happened, as requested by Parliament.

De Kock told News24 that a prosecutor phoned him around two weeks ago to say they wanted to move forward on the case and needed other witnesses to make sworn statements.

Regional National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila confirmed that no decision had been taken on the case.

Source: News24

South Africa

K-Word Video - Adam Catzavelos Vows to Repent for Rest of His Life

Adam Catzavelos has apologised for his comments which "caused unspeakable pain to every single person in South Africa". Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.