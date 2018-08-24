South Africa: EFF's Floyd Shivambu Expected in Court for Allegedly Speeding On the N1 At 182km/H

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu is expected to appear in the Winburg Magistrate's Court on Friday after allegedly being caught speeding near the farming town a week ago.

Free State police, roads and transport department spokesperson Hillary Mophethe said Shivambu had apparently been doing 182km/h in a 120km/h zone last Friday, August 17, while travelling to Bloemfontein.

"He was driving alone in a white Range Rover. He co-operated with law enforcement and was arrested."

His car was impounded, he was released on R2 000 bail and later continued with his journey, she said.

Asked about the circumstances, Shivambu told News24: "No comment".

This is not the first time that he has fallen foul of the law, with a case of assault opened against him earlier this year after he was filmed manhandling a journalist on the Parliamentary precinct.

Shivambu was caught on video with his hands around Netwerk24 journalist Adrian de Kock's neck on March 20 - the day that Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille was due to appear before her party for the start of her disciplinary hearing.

De Kock had approached Shivambu, who was walking past the venue, for a comment on the De Lille matter when the scuffle ensued.

He was referred to Parliament's Joint Committee on Ethics and Members' Interests in April.

Parliamentary Press Gallery Association chairperson Andisiwe Makinana said this week that they were waiting for De Kock to send a sworn affidavit on what happened, as requested by Parliament.

De Kock told News24 that a prosecutor phoned him around two weeks ago to say they wanted to move forward on the case and needed other witnesses to make sworn statements.

Regional National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila confirmed that no decision had been taken on the case.

