Super Eagles captain, John Obi Mikel has told team officials, he would not be available for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Seychelles on September 8.

According to coach Gernot Rohr, Mikel who is just recovering from injury wants to be fully fit and fight for his place in his China clubTianjin Teda.

"We spoke together. He is just coming back from injury and he needs to push his club commitments to get back in shape.

"After injury he needs time to get fit again," said Rohr