Nigeria/Seychelles: Mikel Excused From Seychelles Duel

Super Eagles' skipper, Mikel John Obi has been excused from the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Seychelles next month. His media advisor in London informed www.sportsvillagesqure.com that the pulling out was not as a result of injury but is intended to enable the 85-capped skipper to recuperate having just recovered from injury.

He will however play in his club's home game against the Chinese Super League's table topper Beijing Guoan this Saturday.

Sports Village Square is informed that both Coach Gernot Rohr and Mikel Obi had an agreement that it would be very strenuous for the skipper to make the nearly 20 hours flight from China to Nigeria and another six hour flight to Seychelles when the materials available are sufficient to execute the match.

Mikel will however be available for the other fixtures, especially the November revenge-taking duel with South Africa.