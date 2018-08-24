24 August 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Africa: Donald Trump Decides South Africa Deserves Some Attention, Finally. Too Bad

analysis By J Brooks Spector

Today's Trumpian Twitter storm finally found South Africa on the map, rather than Ruritania, or that powerhouse of Nambia. Trump draws his inspiration from the lunatic fringe and the result was about what one would have expected. A shambles.

The phone rings and rings at six thirty in the morning. I am still asleep, but it is a news chief of a major television network, asking for analysis and comment about Donald Trump's latest tweet storm. Oh no, what is it this time?

There has already been a tsunami of material on the way the US president responded (or had failed to respond) to the guilty convictions of his former campaign chair, Paul Manafort, by one federal court, and the guilty pleas by his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, in yet another federal court. And how all of that is going to affect the legitimacy and future of his presidency.

Undoubtedly making Donald Trump's temper even more unhinged has been breaking news on Thursday in Washington that long-time Trump defender...

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

