South Africa: Third Man Linked to 'Underworld' Extortion Case Shot in Cape Town

The brother of an accused, who was meant to go on trial for extortion alongside suspected underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack, has been shot multiple times in an incident which may have been a case of mistaken identity.

The man, 48, was in a gold BMW in Salt River at the time of the attack on Thursday, near to Cape Town's city centre. His car crashed into several other cars before overturning.

News24 understands the wounded man is a brother of Ashley Fields, who along with Colin Booysen and Jacques Cronje is set to go on trial for extortion with Modack in the Cape Town Regional Court in November.

During the bail application of Modack and his co-accused, which played out in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court between December 2017 and February 2018, investigating officer Charl Kinnear - in his evidence in chief - made serious claims about Fields.

He had said that the Crime Intelligence Unit had found that Fields was allegedly "a well-known and respected gangster in Salt River and Woodstock".

It is understood the man wounded on Thursday was shot in a case of mistaken identity. He was driving Fields's vehicle when he was targeted.

A source said he had been shot in the face and chest.

This marks the third person with direct or indirect ties to the case being shot.

On August 5, Carl Lakay, who was an accused in the extortion case, was murdered in a Goodwood shooting.

Four days earlier, Jerome "Donkie" Booysen, the brother of Colin Booysen, was wounded in a shooting in Kuils River, in an incident which marked the sixth attempt on his life.

Another man, allegedly the man who shot Booysen, was shot dead.

News24 understands that the man who allegedly wounded Jerome Booysen lived in Woodstock, which is a suburb next to Salt River.

Woodstock, as well as Salt River, is a stronghold of the Young Gifted Sexy Bastards gang, which in turn has ties to the notorious Hard Livings gang.

Attorney Bruce Hendricks, who is representing Colin Booysen in the extortion case, declined to comment on Thursday's shooting.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said that officers responding to a shooting in Junction Road, Salt River, had discovered a gold BMW which had overturned after crashing into several other cars.

The officers had then realised there were two people in the BMW - a man and woman.

Motive unknown

Van Wyk said the man had sustained multiple gunshot wounds, while the woman had not been wounded.

"The motive for the shooting incident is not yet known and is under investigation," he said.

An attempted murder case was under investigation.

Anyone with any information about Thursday's Salt River shooting should contact investigating officer Detective Warrant Officer Warren Smith on 021 486 2824 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

