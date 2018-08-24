South Africa: SRC Member Allegedly Assaults Girlfriend On UFS Campus

The University of the Free State says it is investigating after a student representative council member allegedly assaulted his girlfriend on campus.

University spokesperson Lacea Loader said the incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning outside a men's residence on campus.

Loader said both people involved in the alleged altercation were students at the institution.

She added that the incident was being investigated by the university's protection services.

The university has since provided the female student with medical care and counselling services.

"The university's unit responsible for student discipline and mediation is also aware of the incident and it is being investigated," Loader said.

Police could not immediately comment on the matter.

Source: News24