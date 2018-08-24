Uganda: Ramaphosa Offers New Hope for Museveni-Mbabazi Relationship

opinion

Last week, South African president Cyril Ramaphosa was in Uganda on a private visit to attend his son Andile Ramaphosa and Bridget Birungi Rwakairu's Kuhingira (giveaway). The bride is niece of former prime minister Amama Mbabazi.

The traditional marriage ceremony was held at Mr Mbabazi's home in Kololo, an upscale neighbourhood in Kampala. The guest list included Uganda's elite and foreign dignitaries.

President Ramaphosa was joined by his Ugandan counterpart, Yoweri Museveni. The carefully crafted sitting arrangement presented a unique opportunity, placing once close political allies Museveni and Mbabazi together at the same table.

Although in September 2014 President Museveni dropped Mr Mbabazi as prime minister, replacing him with then Health minister Ruhakana Rugunda, it was nice to see the two comrades seated together.

In 2016, once out of the NRM government, Mr Mbabazi courageously formed his own political group, Go Forward, and eventually contested against President Museveni, a move that would further widen the rift between the two political soulmates. But could the Kuhingira mark a new beginning for Mr Museveni and Mr Mbabazi?

"In 1974, the family of the Hon Mbabazi and [his wife] Jackie, helped our struggle. They contributed to our struggle greatly, so I thank them," President Museveni said of Mr Mbabazi, adding, "I also want to thank my young brother and my sister-in-law Jackie Mbabazi, for inviting me with Mama Janet for the Kuhingira of the child of this freedom fighter, whom I did not know. I thank them very much."

Some people believe that the entry of president Ramaphosa greatly changes the dynamics in the Museveni-Mbabazi relationship.

Mr Ramaphosa, a successful businessman who replaced former South African president Jacob Zuma early this year, seems to have settled in his job easily and is pushing to increase South Africa's influence within the continent and beyond.

He recently hosted the 10th BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit themed: "Collaboration for Inclusive Growth and Shared Prosperity in the Fourth Industrial Revolution".

Among those that attended the summit were Chinese president Xi Jinping, Russia's president Vladimir Putin, India's prime minister Narendra Modi, South African Development Community (SADC) heads of state and President Museveni.

Some people think that if there was such a thing as the right time for former prime minister Mbabazi to start making a political come back, it would be now with the entry of a new possible mediator, Ramaphosa, who seems to be in good terms with both parties.

In his speech, president Ramaphosa said: "You acted in solidarity with us in the darkest days of apartheid. I cannot thank you enough President Museveni, the relationship between our two countries has never been stronger, and it is a progressive relationship."

In many ways Andile and Bridget's marriage last week not only opened a new chapter for the couple, but also gave chance for old foes to mend fences and reconstruct burnt bridges.