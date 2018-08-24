Photo: Daily Nation

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri with the girls at the Samburu Girls Foundation during his visit on August 19, 2018.

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri led his Giants of Africa Foundation on a trip to Samburu Girls Foundation over the weekend.

The highlight of the tour was when the retired NBA player showcased his dancing skills as he got down to Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz's hit single Kwangwaru.

The Canadian based sports administrator also promised to build a Sh3.5 million borehole to assist the the 300 underprivileged girls who reside at the institution, most of whom have been rescued from early marriages in the area.

The 48-year old, whose mother is Kenyan, was born and raised in Nigeria before migrating to the USA for further studies before taking up basketball as a professional sportsman.

He was accompanied by members of his Giants of Africa Foundation who are touring Africa on a mission to empower the youth, women and distribute sports kits. The group has so far toured Uganda, Ghana and Rwanda and is also primed to visit Senegal.

"The way it works we have to support Kenya and Africa because we know the amount of talents here. I left Nigeria to play basketball in the USA and many other Kenyans and Africans can take that route if the conditions are favourable," said Ujiri, whose initial deal to become Toronto's General Manager was estimated at Sh1.5 billion.

Ujiri also undertook to construct a Sh 3 million worth bore hole at the institution in Samburu, which houses about 300 mostly under privileged girls.

REDUCED TO TEARS

"This support is so vital, our girls risk their lives to go fetch water which is not clean. We also need sustainable water to be able to practice farming," said Jeremiah Kipainoi, the Samburu Foundation's communications manager.

Samburu Girls Foundation is an institution set up by Dr Josephine Kulea with aim of rescuing young girls from early marriages.

The institution is currently home to 300 girls aged between 8-19, a majority whom are in school including 17-year old Josephine and her six year old daughter Florence.

"I wish to tell you that you can be anything in this world, you are young beautiful and intelligent and their is a host of opportunities for you. Never be shy to try out," said Masai.

Earlier, Masai and his crew were reduced to tears after listening to some of the emotional tales by the ladies including that of Josephine who was forced into an early marriage at 11 years and gave birth that same year to Florence.

At the same time, Ujiri made a pledge of his commitment to improve the standards of the sport in Kenya.