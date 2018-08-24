Kenya/Ghana: Coach Appiah Drops Ayew Brothers, Gyan for Kenya Clash

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has surprisingly excluded three star players namely Asamoah Gyan, plus siblings Andre and Jordan Ayew, from his squad to face Kenya next month in Nairobi.

Still, the veteran Black Stars trainer on Wednesday called up Atletico Madrid danger man Thomas Partey as part of his 22-man squad comprising entirely foreign-based players for the 2019 Africa Nations Cup qualification assignment against Harambee Stars on September 7 at Kasarani.

The Ghana Football Association also announced this squad will set up a five-day camp in Ethiopia to acclimatize and prepare for this high stakes clash.

Team captain Gyan and the English-based Ayew brothers have fallen out of favour with the West African team's technical bench ever since the side's failed bid to qualify for the 2018 Fifa World Cup.

STRIKE FORCE

In their stead, Kwesi has summoned a strike force consisting of Partey who was vital in the Spanish club's bid to win the Europa League last season.

Others are France-based Majeed Waris and William Owusu who are certain to come up against Kenya's back line of Musa Mohammed, Aboud Omar and David Ochieng 'Cheche' on D-day.

Meanwhile, Black Stars defenders Harrison Afful, Leicester City's Daniel Amartey and Nicholas Opoku will be tasked with keeping Kenya's strike force of Micheal Olunga, Jesse Were and Masoud Juma at bay.

Newcastle's Christian Atsu and Inter Milan's Kwado Asamoah will face Anthony Akumu, Victor Wanyama (if fit) and Johanna Omollo and Eric Johanna in what promises to be a titanic midfield battle.

NATIONS CUP

Kenya, who lost 2-1 to Sierra Leone in Free Town in their opening match of this four team pool, need a win in this clash to revive their hopes of playing at next year's Africa Nations Cup in Cameroon.

The Black Stars meanwhile defeated Ethiopia in their opening game and are considered favourites to top this group.

Elsewhere, Fifa has announced Nigeria will no longer be suspended over a long-running court case focusing on the disputed leadership of the federation of one of Africa's football powerhouses.

World football's governing body said it had received confirmation that the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) had restored control of the body .