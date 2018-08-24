Kenya: How Car Stolen in Nairobi Was Found in Tanzania

Confusion reigns over the ownership of a vehicle stolen in Kenya and recovered in Tanzania, with police from the two countries giving conflicting information.

The V8 Nissan Patrol was intercepted in Bomang'ombe, Tanzania, as it was being driven to Kilimanjaro, two days after it was stolen in Nairobi.

Tanzanian Military Police told the media that the vehicle belongs to State House Nairobi, but Kenyan police on Thursday said it has no links with Presidential Escort.

Mr Musa Yego, head of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations' Flying Squad, said the vehicle was stolen from Mr Luke Indeche Obbo at 5.30pm on August 18 on Loitoktok Road near Muthangari by four people masquerading as police officers.

THEFT

They kept asking him about the whereabouts of the car's owner, Ms Irene Ndikumwenayo, a Rwandan living in Kenya.

They bundled him onto the back seat and drove him around the city for hours.

"The victim war driven around the city till morning, when he was dumped on Wood Avenue off Ngong Road. They took his jacket, mobile phone, ID Card, and Sh2,000 cash then drove away with the car," Mr Yego said.

He reported the matter to the Kilimani Police Station and the car's registration number was circulated immediately; detectives also contacted the company that fitted it with a tracker.

"The car was tracked to Bomang'ombe between Arusha and Moshi," Mr Yego said, adding that the Kenya Police, International Police Organisation and the Tanzanian Police Force collaborated and traced the car, which had already been fitted with a fake Tanzanian number plate, T954 DEQ.

Kilimanjaro Police Commander Hamisi Issah said the car was intercepted at a police roadblock, and that two people were arrested.

"We have interrogated the two suspects and their statements do not add up," he said. Officers were sent to Tanzania to drive the car back to Kenya.