Kenya: Former MPs, Governors to Benefit From NHIF Scheme

Former members of Parliament, governors and senators will benefit from the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) Supa cover.

This is after successful negotiations between the NHIF and the Former Parliamentarians Association, which is their umbrella body.

Speaking at a Nairobi hotel on Thursday, NHIF Chief Executive Officer Geoffrey Mwangi said more than 200 former elected leaders had registered for the cover.

"We have completed registration of members and issued them with identity cards as well as a list of accredited healthcare providers who will attend to their medical needs," he said.

Mr Mwangi pledged that beneficiaries will not be subjected to tests for pre-existing conditions.

He said the members are entitled to outpatient cover worth Sh300,000 and up to Sh10 million per year for inpatient services.

The package also covers their spouses, children and travel to foreign hospitals.

He said the fund had accredited close to 8,000 facilities to provide services to principal contributors and their immediate families.

"So far the NHIF has accredited 7,800 facilities, 67 county hospitals, 21 private hospitals and is in the process of accrediting a number of facilities run by faith-based organisations," Mr Mwangi said.

NHIF is currently engaged in a massive recruitment exercise and its latest bid to reach out to the politicians is an extension of a campaign that saw sitting MPs invited to register for the same scheme earlier this year.

"We are ready to rollout the scheme to more Kenyans and are encouraging them to register in large numbers so as to enable the country achieve its UHC target," he said.

Mr Mwangi said the NHIF had launched an electronic claim scheme that would see clients digitally log in claims for payment of medical covers, saying it would eliminate cases of fraud.

"We have launched an e-claim system that is fully computerised and therefore a much harder for would-be fraudsters, as it tracks the beneficiary's identity and details right from the time a patient makes a claim to the diseases he or she is treated for and the payment made for the services," he said.

"We recognise the challenges and opportunities faced in expanding our reach and services countrywide.

"There is need to fully automate, extend and strengthen the accreditation systems, hence our decision to launch of the Electronic Health Management or e-claim system that will effectively replace the previous manual system, " he said.

Last week, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission released a report detailing how some unscrupulous hospitals administrators were fleecing the NHIF using inflated medical bills.

The CEO said the scheme was already active in several facilities in Nairobi.

NHIF Programmes Manager Abdi Fadow said the package included drug and rehabilitation services, emergency rescue services and dental services of up to Sh75,000 per family.