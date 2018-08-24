Kenya: Big Relief as Teachers Union Calls Off Strike

More than 10 million learners and parents across the country can now breathe a sigh of relief after Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) on Thursday called off its planned strike to allow for negotiations.

This means that the national examinations set for October and November, for close to 1.7 million candidates, will take place as parties engage in talks.

It also means that schools will re-open on Monday for the third term without fear as Knut lifted the gloomy shadow of a nationwide strike it had threatened would commence on September 1.

It took more than six hours of marathon talks for Knut and the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to agree to form an eight-member team to look into salient issues the teachers had raised.

AGENDA

The team has until early October to submit its report to TSC and Knut.

Their focus will be on the controversial teacher appraisal and performance contracting for heads of institutions, promotion of more than 30,000 teachers, delocalisation (transfers), among others.

Knut Secretary-General Wilson Sossion confirmed that the talks went on well and expressed confidence that the issues raised will be addressed amicably to avoid disruption of learning.

TSC chief executive officer Nancy Macharia said in a statement that the meeting took place in an open, candid and cordial environment and addressed issues touching on promotion of teachers, career progression, teacher appraisal programme and transfers.

"After intensive deliberations, both parties agreed to hold a five-day retreat between September 30 and October 5 for an in-depth examination and consensus on all the emerging issues.

"In particular, matters relating to transfers, career progression and teachers' professional development and appraisal programme will be addressed in a conclusive and comprehensive manner," said Mrs Macharia.

STRIKE

She said that TSC was committed to finding an amicable settlement to issues affecting teachers in the course of their professional duties.

She thanked the Knut leadership for their continued engagement over important professional issues.

Mr Sossion confirmed that there would be no strike, saying that the move to call off the strike was to allow for dialogue.

"We will allow learners to report back to schools starting Monday and learning to continue as we address the issues raised," he said.

He added that the TSC had acknowledged that appraisal and delocalisation are not working.

"They also admitted that promotion of more than 30,000 teachers must be done and the schemes of services that were in place but replaced will be reinstated," Mr Sossion said.

DELOCALISATION

He said the team of eight will play a key role in originating policies in the right manner and ensuring that they are negotiated and agreed upon.

The TSC also agreed to conduct transfer of teachers with a human face.

Last week, President Uhuru Kenyatta intervened on delocalisation and asked TSC to review the policy, saying he has received concerns from teachers and other stakeholders.