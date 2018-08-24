Botswana: Goora-Seno Settlement Gets Electricty, Water Reticulation

Goora-Seno — Goora-Seno settlement, which was until a few years ago, recognised as an extension of Kanye under Kebuang ward will have both electricity and water reticulation by next year, says area Member of Parliament, Mr Patrick Ralotsia.

Mr Ralotsia, who is also portfolio Minister for Agricultural Development and Food Security said during a kgotla meeting he addressed recently that plans to render the two essential services at the ward were at an advanced stage.

Had it not been due to delays by some people who refuse to give way to the north-south carrier project that runs through their property, Mr Ralotsia told residents' connection could have taken place as early as 2017.

"We belief in consultation which unfortunately some people have taken advantage of and thus caused unnecessary delays to service delivery," he said.

Also the MP encouraged residents to start wiring their houses so that it will be all systems go by end of March 2019, which is the time when electricity will be made available at Goora-Seno.

He said gone were the days when electricity was viewed as luxury, stating that electrical power has become a way of life and a necessary amenity that bolster human development.

On others, Kanye North lawmaker expressed worry at growing incidents of stock theft, which he said had spiraled out of control.

He warned cattle rustlers that tough laws were being drafted to deal with the phenomena.

Commenting, residents thanked government for bringing developments to their area particularly water and electricity.

Kebuang Ward Village Development Committee chairperson, Ms Gaolatlhe Mosebetsi said although farmers were content with efforts by police to fight stock theft, the same cannot be said about the courts of law which give bail to suspected stock thieves.

Another resident, Mr Kago Mphetang called on government to connect production areas with power to make life easier for them.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>