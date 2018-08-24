23 August 2018

The East African (Nairobi)

Tanzania: Precision Air Announces Incentives for Frequent Flyers

By The Citizen

Tanzania low-cost carrier Precision Air has signed a partnership deal with two hotels that will see the airlines' loyal customers enjoy discounted rates.

The deal will see the airline's frequent flyers enjoy a 20 per cent discount at the Akemi Restaurant and Southern Sun Hotel Dar es Salaam through its program 'PAA ROYAL.'

Hillary Mremi, Precision Air's marketing manager, said the partnership will also give 'PAA ROYAL' members more redeemable options.

"At Precision Air, our customers comes first and that is why we always make sure our customer have the best experience flying with us," said Mr Mremi.

Southern Sun managing director Michael Phillipson said the select flyers will enjoy 20 per cent discount on food and beverages and 10 per cent discount on bed and breakfast basis.

Akemi's general manager Brett Mullins said, "We are looking forward to serve Precision Air customers, one of the fastest growing airlines in East Africa at the moment".

The Dar es Salaam-based airline operates scheduled passenger services to Nairobi, Entebbe, and domestic airports in the country.

The carrier has about 20,000 registered members.

