Africa: Marvel's the Falcon Actor Anthony Mackie Added to Comic Con Africa Line-Up

Comic Con Africa organisers had fans excited on Thursday when they announced that US star Anthony Mackie, who plays Marvel superhero The Falcon, will be added to the upcoming festival's line-up.

Although well-known for his role as Falcon, Anthony's other credits include roles in Oscar-winning films The Hurt Locker and Million Dollar Baby . Fans may also remember him from movies like The Adjustment Bureau , 8 Mile and Half Nelson .

News of Anthony being added to the Comic Con line-up comes just a few weeks after organisers announced that Aquaman star Jason Momoa would no longer be attending the festival due to filming commitments.

Other stars expected at the comic book festival includes American Gods actors Yetide Badaki and Ricky Whittle as well as The Big Bang Theory star Kevin Sussman.

Comic Con Africa will take place at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit and International Convention Centre from 14 to 16 September.

