24 August 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Africa: Marvel's the Falcon Actor Anthony Mackie Added to Comic Con Africa Line-Up

Tagged:

Related Topics

Comic Con Africa organisers had fans excited on Thursday when they announced that US star Anthony Mackie, who plays Marvel superhero The Falcon, will be added to the upcoming festival's line-up.

Although well-known for his role as Falcon, Anthony's other credits include roles in Oscar-winning films The Hurt Locker and Million Dollar Baby . Fans may also remember him from movies like The Adjustment Bureau , 8 Mile and Half Nelson .

News of Anthony being added to the Comic Con line-up comes just a few weeks after organisers announced that Aquaman star Jason Momoa would no longer be attending the festival due to filming commitments.

Other stars expected at the comic book festival includes American Gods actors Yetide Badaki and Ricky Whittle as well as The Big Bang Theory star Kevin Sussman.

Comic Con Africa will take place at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit and International Convention Centre from 14 to 16 September.

Source: Supplied

Africa

UNESCO Seeks End to Discrimination Against African Descendants

The UN has called on the global community to reflect on the legacy of slavery and remember to guard against racial… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.