Uganda: Shs4b Goes Missing On Makerere Bank Account

Kampala — The resignation of Makerere University former bursar, Mr Augustine Tamale, has exposed the financial loss in billions of funds that the institution has incurred as highlighted in his hand over report seen by Daily Monitor.

According to Mr Tamale, at least more than Shs4.4 billion has been lost by the university which he said should be recovered.

The hand over report followed a two-month notice dated April 4, which Mr Tamale wrote to the university management informing them that he was going to leave office which he assumed in 2016, without giving reasons.

According to the report, $82,225 (Shs306m) was borrowed in advance by some university staff to carry out research and was supposed to be refunded after receiving their funds from the donors but to date, that money has not yet been recovered.

In the report, the university advanced $2,000 and $3,440 (Shs19.5m) separately for the Makerere University Regional Centre for Crop Improvement (MaRCCI), which is run by Dr Richard Edema, but has since not been returned to the university.

Another $5,305 (Shs19m) was advanced to a one Isa Mugabo and $38,660 (Shs143m) to several staff members under the Directorate of Research and Graduate Training ( DRGT) sponsored by the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida) and was supposed to be recovered from the salaries of those individuals but to date, they have never been deducted.

Development assistance

Sida is a Swedish government agency responsible for organisation of the bulk of Sweden's official development assistance to developing countries.

Another $30,000 (Shs111m) was given to Dr Frank Mwine from the College of Veterinary Medicine, Animal Resources and Biosecurity (CoVAB) but has since not been reimbursed. Shs10 million ($2,820) in research advance was given to Dr Eria Hisali, the principal of the College of Business and Management Science for his project on condition that he was going to refund it.

"The above units were advanced project funds from the overhead account and are yet to refund the same," the report reads in part, as of the pending issues.

The report also reveals that Makerere University Businesses School (Mubs) which is affiliated to Makerere still owes the institution more than Shs3.5 billion in functional fees which has accumulated since 2016/2017 academic year. Whereas Mr Tamale reminded management of Mubs to remit the money they owed Makerere threatening to block their students from graduating, all the funds have not been remitted, he said.

The report indicates that millions of money was also withdrawn from different accounts of the university account by different officials but no accountability was given for the money.

The report reveals that Ms Jackie Ayorekire, then assistant bursar and now the manager grants and revenue, withdrew $63,500 (Shs236m) and $11,700 (Shs43m) between 2013 and 2015 respectively from the MUC project account without giving accountability.