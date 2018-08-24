South Africa: Dirco to Meet With US Embassy Following Tweet On the Land Programme

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms Lindiwe Sisulu, has noted the unfortunate comments on Twitter by the President of the United States of America, H.E. Donald J. Trump, on land redistribution and crime.

It is regrettable that the tweet is based on false information. The Minister has thus instructed the Department to meet with the US Embassy in Pretoria to seek clarification on the matter today, 23 August 2018.

Minister Sisulu will also communicate with Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on the matter through diplomatic channels. Minister Sisulu said South Africa has good political, economic and trade relations with the United Sates of America and that diplomatic channels remain open to provide clarity on issues of mutual interest.

Further comments will be made after the meeting between DIRCO and US embassy officials.