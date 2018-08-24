Malawi Bureau of Standards Count Inferno Cost

Malawi Bureau of Standards is counting the cost of the damage caused by fire on Thursday.

Officials from the bureau were reluctant to comment but the director general Devlin Chikazinga said the organization was still calculating the cost of the damage.

Some officials said they suspected the fire, which gutted most of the laboratory where tests on food and drinks is taken, might have been caused by an electric fault.

Escom spokesperson Innocent Chitosi said he was not aware of the fire, so too police spokesperson for Blantyre Augustus Nkhwazi who said his office was yet to receive details of the fire.

Minister of Trade and Industry Henry Mussa is today expected to visit MBS and appreciate the damage.