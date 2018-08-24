24 August 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Bureau of Standards Count Inferno Cost

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Owen Khamula

Malawi Bureau of Standards is counting the cost of the damage caused by fire on Thursday.

Officials from the bureau were reluctant to comment but the director general Devlin Chikazinga said the organization was still calculating the cost of the damage.

Some officials said they suspected the fire, which gutted most of the laboratory where tests on food and drinks is taken, might have been caused by an electric fault.

Escom spokesperson Innocent Chitosi said he was not aware of the fire, so too police spokesperson for Blantyre Augustus Nkhwazi who said his office was yet to receive details of the fire.

Minister of Trade and Industry Henry Mussa is today expected to visit MBS and appreciate the damage.

Malawi

Tempers Flare At Mangochi Mining Indaba

Tempers flared at a mining indaba in Mangochi on Thursday as chiefs and members of the community expressed their… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.