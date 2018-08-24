Kenya: Former MPs, Governors to Get Sh10 Million NHIF Health Cover

Former MPs, governors and senators will benefit from the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) Supa cover.

This is after successful negotiations between the NHIF and the Former Parliamentarians Association, which is their umbrella body.

Speaking at a Nairobi hotel yesterday, NHIF Chief Executive Officer Geoffrey Mwangi said more than 200 former elected leaders had registered.

"We have completed registration of members and issued them with identity cards (IDs), as well as a list of accredited healthcare providers who will attend to their medical needs," he said.

Mr Mwangi pledged that beneficiaries will not be subjected to tests for pre-existing conditions.

He said the members were entitled to outpatient cover worth Sh300,000 and an outpatient cover of up to Sh10 million per year for inpatient servicesThe package also covers their spouses, children and travel to foreign hospitals.

He said the fund had accredited close to 8,000 facilities to provide services to principal contributors and their immediate families.

"So far, the NHIF has accredited 7,80 0 facilities, 67 county hospitals, 21 private hospitals and is in the process of accrediting a number of facilities run by faith-based organisations," said Mr Mwangi.