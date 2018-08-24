Tanzania: President Magufuli Thanks Nation As He Mourns Sister

Photo: NASA Coalition

President John Magufuli and Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga at the funeral of Monica Joseph Magufuli, sister to President Magufuli.

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli on Friday August 24 extended vote of thanks to leaders and Tanzanians at large for the support and consolation he received as he mourned his late sister Monica Joseph Magufuli.

Monica passed away at Bugando Medical Centre (BMC) on August 19 and was buried at Mlimani Village in Chato District, Geita Region.

In his appreciation, President Magufuli said he had indeed felt consoled by the people of the United Republic of Tanzania.

"Monica's death is a big blow to the family. We depended on her for many things. But above all, she was the one taking care of our mother Suzana Ngolo Magufuli," he said in a statement.

"The support we received from the public and leaders has relived the pain we are going through as we mourn the death of Monica," added the President.

"Let's unite in praying for the departed soul," he urged.