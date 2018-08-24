24 August 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Person Arrested for Allegedly Killing Women in Mwanza

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ngollo John

Mwanza — Police in Mwanza region have arrested one person who is suspected of killing women in Kwimba and Misungwi districts, Mwanza region.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, August 23, the head of police operations Liberatus Sabasi said the suspect is alleged to have killed women and removed their private parts for unknown reasons.

"We had a crackdown to establish who is behind these killings that were reported in Kwimba and Misungwi districts, the suspect was was arrested with four mobile phones that he has been using to commit crimes," he said.

Mr Sabasi said after interrogation the suspect admitted to have participated in killing a number of women in Geita, Mwanza and Shinyanga regions.

Tanzania

President Magufuli Thanks Nation As He Mourns Sister

President John Magufuli on Friday August 24 extended vote of thanks to leaders and Tanzanians at large for the support… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.