Tanzania: Person Arrested for Allegedly Killing Women in Mwanza

Mwanza — Police in Mwanza region have arrested one person who is suspected of killing women in Kwimba and Misungwi districts, Mwanza region.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, August 23, the head of police operations Liberatus Sabasi said the suspect is alleged to have killed women and removed their private parts for unknown reasons.

"We had a crackdown to establish who is behind these killings that were reported in Kwimba and Misungwi districts, the suspect was was arrested with four mobile phones that he has been using to commit crimes," he said.

Mr Sabasi said after interrogation the suspect admitted to have participated in killing a number of women in Geita, Mwanza and Shinyanga regions.