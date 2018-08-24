24 August 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Dr Besigye Dumped At His Home At Night

Minutes before being arrested by police on Thursday, Former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) president Dr Kizza Besigye told journalists that he was tired of being arrested, driven to Naggalama Police Station, where he spends a day and then dropped at home in the middle of the night.

"So, I refused to continue just to go in [waiting police van] to be taken to Naggalama [police cells]. It doesn't make sense, that I go out and be taken to Naggalama, I spend there a whole day and they bring me back in the middle of the night, it doesn't make sense; when people remain just looking at you, asking what are you will do the next day," he said.

Just as he had predicted, the script did not change.

Police officers bundled him in a waiting van, and at breakneck speed, drove him to Naggalama Police Station where he spent the day.

He was driven back to his home in the middle of Thursday night and dumped at the gate.

Dr Besigye later tweeted: "Impunity reigns in Uganda but we're seeing last days of NRM/M7 Junta!"

At Naggalama Police Station, Dr Besigye was charged with the offence of preventive arrest.

According to a police release bond, Dr Besigye is required to appear at Kasangati Police Station at 8:30 am on August 28, 2018.

