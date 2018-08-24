Tanzania: Zanzibar Plans Car Show for Pre-1958 Models

Zanzibar — A day-long exhibition of pre-1958 vehicles used under British rule is scheduled to be held on September 1, in Zanzibar.

Briefing reporters on Wednesday, Zanzibar's Park Hyatt manager Nicolas Cedro, who is the chief supervisor of the exhibition, said it would involve 20 to 25 vehicles that would be led by a 61-year-old vehicle of Armstrong Siddeley Star Make.

He said the minister for Information, Tourism and Archive Affairs, Mr Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, is expected to be the chief guest at the launch of the exhibition aimed at supporting efforts of caring for orphans.

He clarified that the show would start at the Park Hyatt grounds at Shangani in Unguja Urban and end at Kiwengwa in Unguja North Region. He said since the exhibition was for the orphaned children, they were expecting to invite people from different countries around the world so they could witness the event and make their financial contributions that would go straight to the orphans.

"Apart from inviting people from outside the country, we are also looking at locals, who could also participate in the exhibition," said Mr Cedro.

Mr Cedro said the event not only aims at supporting the orphans, but also at touting Zanzibar's tourism and the Isles becoming the main centre for tourists in the world.

For his part, Zanzibar's Melia Hotel General manager Nicolas Konig, who is one of the sponsors of the exhibition, thanked the government for issuing the permit for the event to be organised.

The previous vehicle show held last August was aimed at touting Zanzibar's tourism sector.