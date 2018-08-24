Africa: Cameroon-AU - Historic Reception for Moussa Faki Mahamat

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat who is in Cameroon for a three-day official visit on the invitation of President Paul Biya.

Prime Minister, Head of Government, Philemon Yang welcomed Mr Moussa Faki Mahamat at the foot of the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 787-7 plane called, « Mother Teresa » shortly after 2 :00 p.m. The handshakes and hugs between the two personalities was the first experience in the demonstration of the hospitality of Cameroonians.

After this, a young girl handed a bouquet of flowers to the Head of State' special guest. Other officials, among whom was the Minister of External Relations, Lejeune Mbella Mbella also wished the AU Commission Chairperson a warm welcome to Cameroon.

A delegation of Ambassadors, High Commissioners of AU member States and heads of the continental organisations were also massively present at the airport where each of them took turns to shake hands with Moussa Faki Mahamat and wish him welcome.

Read also : En marche vers son destin

Before taking off for the Yaounde Hilton Hotel where the AU Commission Chairperson is lodged, Prime Minister Yang and the visiting official had brief in-camera airport discussions.

The current visit is Moussa Faki Mahamat's second to Cameroon as the African Union Commission Chairperson. He was in Yaounde from May 8-9, 2017 to show gratitude to Cameroonian authorities and President Paul Biya in particular for his personal involvement in his election to the position of the AU Commission Chairperson. The May 2017 visit served as an opportunity to discuss the major challenges facing the African Union.