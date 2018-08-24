24 August 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Shock for Currie Cup First Division As Namibia Pulls Out

Tagged:

Related Topics

SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux confirmed on Friday that they had been informed that Namibia's Welwitschias will withdraw from the Currie Cup First Division.

"It's unfortunate that the Namibian team had to withdraw from the Currie Cup First Division, but our decision was that they have to pay for teams to travel to Windhoek for their home games, which they agreed to do," Roux said via a press statement.

"We've since been informed that they can't do that anymore and that the Windhoek Draught Welwitschias will withdraw from the competition, which means that all remaining teams will now have a bye on the weekend they were scheduled to play the Namibians."

The Namibians were due to host the Griffons at the Hage Geingob Stadium in Windhoek on Saturday.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Marvel's the Falcon Actor Anthony Mackie Added to Comic Con Africa Line-Up

Comic Con Africa organisers had fans excited on Thursday when they announced that US star Anthony Mackie, who plays… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.