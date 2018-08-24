South Africa: Shock for Currie Cup First Division As Namibia Pulls Out

SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux confirmed on Friday that they had been informed that Namibia's Welwitschias will withdraw from the Currie Cup First Division.

"It's unfortunate that the Namibian team had to withdraw from the Currie Cup First Division, but our decision was that they have to pay for teams to travel to Windhoek for their home games, which they agreed to do," Roux said via a press statement.

"We've since been informed that they can't do that anymore and that the Windhoek Draught Welwitschias will withdraw from the competition, which means that all remaining teams will now have a bye on the weekend they were scheduled to play the Namibians."

The Namibians were due to host the Griffons at the Hage Geingob Stadium in Windhoek on Saturday.

Source: Sport24