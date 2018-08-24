Uganda: One Shot Dead in Night Bobi Wine Protests in Gomba

One person was shot dead on Thursday night in Gomba district during a demonstration against the re-arrest of popular Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine.

The deceased has been identified as Vincent Sserunga, a boda-boda cyclist in Bukalagi town. According to Alex Kato, a resident of Bukalagi in Gomba, at around 9:30pm, angry youths in Gomba, the birth home of Kyagulanyi went on rampage, blocked all major roads and lit bonfires to protest against the re-arrest of their 'village mate'.

Kato said amidst the protests, youth wielding clubs, stones and machetes charged towards police officers who had been deployed to quell the protest.

"They were energetic, singing songs of Bobi Wine plus the famous 'people power' slogan and when police officers came, they never ran. They instead tried to attack the men in uniform," Kato said.

Joseph Musana, the Katonga regional police spokesperson, says that Sserunga was shot after he attacked a police officer Jonny Nteziramira with an intention of disarming him.

"They attacked our police officers when they were protesting the re-arrest of Hon Kyagulanyi Robert. They closed roads and that man [Sserunga] attacked our police officer with a panga...They started struggling for the gun and that is when the bullet shot him." said Musana.

Sserunga died on his way to Gombe hospital. Sseruga is the third person to die in demonstrations against the detention of Kyagulanyi. Last Sunday, Sam Ssekiziyivu, a resident of Mityana was shot dead while in a commuter taxi going to attend to Masaza football game. This week on Monday, a man was shot dead during the sporadic protests that broke out in the city over Kyagulanyi's continued detention.

Yesterday, the General Court Martial sitting in Gulu military barracks chaired by Lt. Gen. Andrew Gutti withdrew charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition against Kyagulanyi.

He was however immediately re-arrested within about 52 seconds and driven to the Gulu Magistrate's court where he was charged with treason before Yunus Ndiwalana, the Gulu Grade One magistrate.