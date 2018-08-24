24 August 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Gen Kayihura Charged With Three Counts, Remanded

Tagged:

Related Topics

Gen Kale Kayihura, the former Inspector General of Police, who has been in military detention has Friday been charged in the General Court Martial sitting at Makindye with three counts.

Gen Andrew Gutti, the chairman of the court, presided over the proceedings.

Gen Kayihura was charged with aiding and abetting the kidnapping by commission, repatriating Rwandan exile and refugees and Ugandan citizens to Rwanda between 2012 and 2016.

He was also accused of failing to protect war material by issuing arms to unauthorised persons including Boda Boda 2010 members led by jailed Abdallah Kitatta between 2010 and 2018.

Gen Kayihura denied the charges.

His lawyers, who wanted their client to be released on bail were asked to put their application in writing for consideration on August 28.

The case was adjourned to September 4, 2018.

Since June 13, Gen Kayihura has been confined to a two-bedroom apartment house in the Military Police Barracks at Makindye, a suburb of Kampala City.

During his tenure as police chief, the number of police officers rose from 15,000 to 50,000. He made stopping Dr Besigye's quest for power his pet project, breaking up the gatherings of the Opposition chief and overseeing his arrest several times.

Towards the end of his tenure, the police office seemed to go a bit out of control, with President Yoweri Museveni accusing the Force of being infiltrated by criminals and eventually ordering the army to arrest a number of senior police officers and other Gen Kayihura's associates, which ended with the arrest of Gen Kayihura himself.

By that time, crime seemed to spiral around the country, with killings, including of high profile citizens, and robberies being rampant.

Uganda

ATCL Resumes Flight to Entebbe, Bujumbura

AIR Tanzania is expected to resume passenger flights to Entebbe-Uganda and Bujumbura- Burundi routes on Sunday and… Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.