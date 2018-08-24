Namibia: Mariental Man Admits Murder, Serial Rape

A MARIENTAL resident accused of having murdered one woman and attempting to kill another two during a series of burglaries and rapes committed at the Hardap region town intends to admit guilt on the charges he is facing in the Windhoek High Court.

In a statement filed at the court, Gerold Henly Matlata (34) admits he is guilty of a charge of murder, two counts of attempted murder, two charges of housebreaking and rape, and a charge of robbery with aggravating circumstances. Matlata's defence lawyer, Gert Appolus, has also indicated that he wants to plead guilty to other offences under further charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances, and a third count of housebreaking and rape, state advocate Marthino Olivier informed judge Christie Liebenberg when Matlata made his second pre-trial appearance in the High Court yesterday.

The state is accusing Matlata of having raped and robbed three women at Mariental after he had broken into their homes. The first attack took place during the night of 29 to 30 June 2012, the second during the night of 7 to 8 February 2013, and the third during the night of 18 to 19 September 2015.

A 53-year-old resident of Mariental, Debora Snyman, was raped and killed by being strangled during the third break-in, the prosecution is charging. She was also robbed when her handbag was stolen by the assailant, the state is alleging in its indictment.

Matlata was arrested and charged only in mid-March 2017.

In his plea explanation, which was signed by both Matlata and Appolus, Matlata says he killed Snyman by strangling her with a T-shirt for about five minutes.

He also recounts that he was walking past Snyman's house when he decided to jump over a boundary wall into her yard.

He says he saw house keys lying on a table in Snyman's kitchen, and he got hold of the keys through an open window. He used one of the keys to unlock a padlock with which a grated door at another side of the house had been secured, and then entered Snyman's house, Matlata says.

He found Snyman in her bedroom, where he sneaked up on her from behind and strangled her with his T-shirt, he also recounts.

Matlata further says he raped Snyman, and left her lying on the floor when he departed from the scene.

Matlata also says he attempted to murder a woman in her house at Mariental during the night of 7 to 8 February 2013 by covering her nose and mouth with his hands. He says he fled when the woman screamed after managing to move his hands away from her mouth.

He also admits that he robbed the woman by taking her handbag, in which he later found N$1 500, with him when he fled from her house.

In respect of the first incident, during the night of 29 to 30 June 2012, Matlata admits that he broke into the flat of a woman when he realised that an entrance door was not locked.

He recounts that when he found a wine bottle standing on a table in the flat, he took it and attacked the woman living in the flat by hitting her in the head with the bottle. Matlata further says in the statement that he grabbed the woman by her throat, strangled her - and then raped her.

Having committed the crimes, he fled from the scene.

Matlata has been kept in custody since his arrest in March last year. He has to attend another pre-trial hearing in the High Court on 5 September.