Namibia: Trial of Psychiatrist Charged With Raping Patient Sees Delays

THE case of a Swakopmund psychiatrist on trial in the High Court for allegedly drugging and raping a female patient in 2015, was on Thursday postponed to next month.

The 61-year-old psychiatrist, Dr Pieter Van der Westhuizen, allegedly sexually assaulted the patient in his consulting room at Swakopmund on 7 November 2015.

The case was postponed to 25 September after a request by the psychiatrist's defence team to be allowed enough time to prepare for the hearing of a formal application in which the lawyers want the Office of the Prosecutor-General to provide further particulars or extra information in connection with the matter.

The date for the hearing was decided upon as per an agreement reached by State advocate Innocentia Nyoni and the psychiatrist's defence lawyer, Graham van der Spuy in court.

Van der Westhuizen already on 21 July 2018 indicated he will enter not guilty pleas to all the charges against him when the trial proper begins.

He faces three counts of rape, a count of indecent assault, and a charge of attempted murder, alternatively using a drug to stupefy or overpower a woman to have unlawful sexual intercourse with her.

A summary of substantial facts contained in the charge sheet has it that Van der Westhuizen arranged with one of his female patients to visit his consulting rooms on 07 November 2015.

He then allegedly prescribed medication to the patient and instructed her to take it before her consultation with him.

The patient allegedly had a panic attack after taking the prescribed tablets and was rushed to his consulting rooms where she was given more medication, and was left with Van der Westhuizen.

While in the consulting room, he allegedly gave the patient an overdose of the tranquilisers Valium and Ativan and the central nervous system stimulant Ritalin after which he is said to have indecently assaulted and raped her while she was alone with him.

Van der Westhuizen is free on bail of N$10 000, and his bail was also extended until his next court appearance on 25 September 2018.

- Nampa