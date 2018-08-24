Namibia: American Doctors Donate Arthroscopy Equipment

×

WINDHOEK - The International Extremity Project (IEP) medical team that performed orthopaedic surgery in Namibia for the past two weeks donated arthroscopy equipment to the Ministry of Health and Social Services valued at N$420 000.

Arthroscopy is a minimally invasive surgical procedure involving visual examination of the interior of a joint to diagnose or treat various conditions or injuries of a joint and especially to repair or remove damaged or diseased tissue or bone.

The Permanent Secretary in the Health Ministry, Ben Nangombe received the equipment on behalf of the ministry.

The Dr Martha Namundjebo-Tilahun Foundation and the United Africa Group (UAG) have partnered with the IEP to provide medical assistance to underprivileged children and young adults who suffer from severe lower leg deformities that preclude normal walking.

In 2016, through the partnership with the Dr Martha Namundjebo-Tilahun Foundation and United Africa Group, IEP conducted its second medical mission to Namibia, where they performed surgical correction for severe lower-extremity deformities to those who are disadvantaged.

As a result of the successful surgeries conducted in 2016 and the positive impact it had on more than 100 Namibians lives, IEP returned to Namibia for their third medical mission which commenced on the 06th August 2018 for a period of two weeks.

In addition to performing orthopaedic surgery, the IEP team conducted a medical lecture at the University of Namibia Medical Campus.

Lecture topics ranged from ankle structures, flat foot deformities, arthroscopy of the foot and ankle, as well as foot and ankle pathology.

Dr Jeff Spanko, one of the IEP doctors explained to New Era that the organisation is a non-profit and relies on donations and sponsorships including from patients in the U.S to go towards the cause.

"The money we raise goes to equipment and the cost to bring us here. We provide the services to patients for free and Namibian health care system matches that with hospitalisation and medicine use of the operating room. It's a charitable operation," said Dr Spanko

"We thank Namibia for partnering with us," added Dr Bruce Lehnert.

Dr Martha Namundjebo-Tilahun believes that government is not only responsible for health care.

"We as the private sector also need to be able to assist in uplifting lives of those who are disadvantaged," added Namundjebo-Tilahun. The orthopaedic surgeries were conducted at the Windhoek Central Hospital alongside the Namibian medical team led by Dr Helena Kashamako and Dr Alex Skinner from the Ministry of Health and Social Services.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services has been instrumental in the facilitation of the surgeries and pre-screening of patients in order to determine whether they qualify for surgery. The IEP Medical mission was made possible by the Dr Martha Namundjebo-Tilahun Foundation, United Africa Group and Air Namibia.