24 August 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: General Hospital Records Two to Three Children's Death Per Day

Luena — At least two to three children daily die over malaria in eastern Moxico General Paediatric Hospital during the rainy season, said on Thursday the local Health director, Sebastião Henriques Ramalhos.

The official, who was speaking to ANGOP on the sidelines of the 3rd extraordinary session of the Hearing and Social Consultation Council, introduced an emergency plan for the combat against malaria to face the possible increase of people affected by the disease with the arrival of the rainy season.

In the meantime, added the official, the health authorities will increase attention to local medical posts and health centres so as to assist the highest number of patients possible and avoid accommodating more than one child in the same bed as it occurred in previously.

