24 August 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Zanzibar to Register Residents Electronically

Tagged:

Related Topics

By The Citizen Reporter News@tz.nationnmedia.com

Zanzibar — The Civil Status Registration Agency is embarking on the use of an electronic system, dubbed E-ID Card, to keep records of Zanzibar residents.

This was said by the Executive Director of the Agency, Dr Hussein Khamis Shaaban, when speaking about strategies for improving and keeping records of the residents.

"The Zanzibar Government, through the Agency, has decided to establish special centres for registering residents using an electronic system," said Dr Shaaban.

Apart from that, he said they believe the system will help to protect the country's security and details of the residents.

The records will also be used by other authorities like the National Identification Authority (Nida), Zanzibar Revenue Board (ZRB), immigration Department, National Internet Data Center (NIDC, Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), Registrar of Companies, e-health and e-tourism.

Tanzania

Man Guilty of Murdering Person With Challenges Death Sentence

RORYA resident and murder convict Lameck Bazir has challenged the conviction and death sentence by the Bukoba High… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.