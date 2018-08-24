Tanzania: Zanzibar to Register Residents Electronically

Zanzibar — The Civil Status Registration Agency is embarking on the use of an electronic system, dubbed E-ID Card, to keep records of Zanzibar residents.

This was said by the Executive Director of the Agency, Dr Hussein Khamis Shaaban, when speaking about strategies for improving and keeping records of the residents.

"The Zanzibar Government, through the Agency, has decided to establish special centres for registering residents using an electronic system," said Dr Shaaban.

Apart from that, he said they believe the system will help to protect the country's security and details of the residents.

The records will also be used by other authorities like the National Identification Authority (Nida), Zanzibar Revenue Board (ZRB), immigration Department, National Internet Data Center (NIDC, Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), Registrar of Companies, e-health and e-tourism.