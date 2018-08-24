Tanzania: Man Charged for Defiling, Impregnating a Pupil in Kagera

Ngara — A resident of Kasange village in Ngara district, Kagera region, Emily Jonathan (21) has been arraigned in the district court here on three counts including defiling and impregnating a pupil.

The suspect was brought before the Magistrate Andrew Kabuka on Wednesday August 22 where the prosecutor, Respicius John, told the court that the accused had defiled a 17-year old girl who is a standard five pupil at Furaha Primary School in the district.

Mr John said the crime was committed in May this year against the pupil who was studying under a special program of Complementary Basic Education (COBET) popular as MEMKWA.

"Police are still investigating to find out more facts and evidence regarding the charges he is facing," he said.

The suspect denied all the charges and the court said he was eligible for bail on condition that he presented two sureties with unmovable assets and signing a Sh3 million bond.

The suspect couldn't secure bail after he lacked the sureties. He was returned to remand, waiting for the case to be mentioned on August 13.