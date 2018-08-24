Mozambique: Frelimo Women Called On to Ensure Victory

Maputo — The Mozambican Women's Organisation (OMM) bears an added responsibility for ensuring victory for the ruling Frelimo party, particularly in Maputo, in the municipal elections scheduled for 10 October, declared Frelimo General Secretary Roque Silva on Thursday.

The OMM is one of Frelimo's three "social organisations" - the others are the Mozambique Youth Organisation (OJM) and the Association of Veterans of the National Liberation Struggle (ACLLN). Roque Silva was meeting with OMM members at the start of a tour of Maputo City.

"The comrades bear a burden of responsibility to guarantee a Frelimo victory in Maputo", he insisted.

Silva stressed that there is only one Frelimo, not two - an indirect reference to the fact that there are two Frelimo members standing for mayor of Maputo. One is the official Frelimo candidate, Eneas Comiche, and the other is Samora Machel Junior ("Samito"), son of the country's first president, who is running on the ticket of the independent group "AJUDEM". (Silva was speaking before the National Elections Commission, CNE, disqualified the AJUDEM list, a decision that could still be overturned by the Constitutional Council).

He urged OMM members to leave internal Frelimo disputes behind and concentrate on the party's agenda, which is "winning elections".

"Frelimo has to remain concentrated on its agenda of continuing to develop Maputo, and for this we have to win the elections", Silva declared.

Frelimo and OMM members could deal with any internal problems after the votes were cast on 10 October. "After we have won the elections, we shall see what we can solve within Frelimo", he said.

It was the task of each and every member to contribute to a Frelimo victory, added Silva.

"Let's concentrate on victory", he urged, before repeating a well known Frelimo slogan - "Victory is organised, victory is prepared!"