Tanzania: Role of Certification in Mobile Money Security

DEVELOPMENT of mobile money services has seen a significant evolution in mobile services; what was once considered a niche market product, focusing on voice, data and SMS, to a catalyst for increased financial inclusion.

According to the Bank of Tanzania, formal financial inclusion in Tanzania is said to have grown to 65 per cent in 2017 up from 58 per cent in 2013 and 44 per cent in 2009 - a year after the first mobile money platform MPESA was launched in Tanzania.

This ease in transacting subsequently ushered in a number of risks ranging from fraud, infringement of customer rights and terrorism financing; with interoperability in mobile money transactions adding to the potential risk associated with transactions.

The evolution in mobile money that was pioneered by Vodacom a decade ago, allowed mobile network users to transact with ease and reduce the risk associated with carrying physical cash.

According to statistics by the Tanzania Communication Regulatory Authority (TCRA), M-PESA which is operated by Vodacom Tanzania continues to be the market leader in digital money services controlling 43 per cent of the market share with 8.2 million active subscribers.

The TCRA's Director for Consumer and Industrial Affairs, Dr Reynold Mfungahema, explained that Tigo Pesa is second with a market share of 36 per cent with 6.9 million users. "Mobile money services in Tanzania have made major transformation in financial inclusion, Tanzania has made significant strides in digital money services," he explained.

According to the official, Airtel-Money by Airtel Tanzania is third on the list at 17 per cent of the market share with 3.2 million active subscribers while Helo-Pesa has a market share of 0.3 per cent with 600,000 subscribers.

Easy Pesa which is operated by Zantel has 300,000 subscribers and thus enjoying one per cent of the market share in digital money services in Tanzania. Dr Mfungahema hailed M-Pesa for innovation and revolution it has brought in Tanzania, stressing that TCRA will continue to ensure there is level playing field for all players in the industry.

"The industry regulator will continue to ensure that there is safety in services provided by operators and that is why we are planning biometric registration for all SIM cards in the country," he explained.

As a way of mitigating the risk associated with mobile money transactions, GSMA created a global initiative to bring safer, more transparen and more resilient financial services to millions of mobile money users around the world through its Mobile Money Certification.

During the Mobile 360 event held in Abidjan in April; Vodacom M-PESA received its GSMA Mobile Money Certification which demonstrates the company's commitment to providing safe and secure transactions for its customers as well as an intentional effort to protect their rights and to combat money laundering and terrorism financing.

According to GSMA's website, the Certification defines and promotes excellence in the provision of mobile money services. It is based on independent assessments of a provider's ability to deliver secure and reliable services, to protect the rights of consumers and to combat money laundering and the financing of terrorism.

These efforts are measured against global industry best practice. This Certification should hence enhance consumer trust, accelerate commercial partnerships and set a public bar to which all providers can aspire.

Security related to mobile money accounts is a joint effort between mobile money operators and its consumers. On their part the operator needs to ensure all customers are registered while ensuring security and privacy; while consumers need to ensure they secure their password and avoid performing transactions to numbers new to them without verification of the recipient.

Consumers should also adopt the use of Mobile money apps in performing transactions, with simplified innovative methods such as, scanning QR Codes and directly retrieving contact details from one's phone book - which help reduce possible errors a consumer of mobile money services can make while transacting.

The introduction of selfinitiated transaction reversal is also a commendable value add given at lengthy wait times associated with contacting call centres and having transactions reversed.

The do - it - yourself transaction reversal option should aim at easing the reversal of wrong transactions but at the same time have checks and balances in place to ensure it is not misused by those who want to take advantage of the system.

In a nutshell, while advancements in mobile money continue to develop and ease customer transactions, it remains paramount that both operators and consumers play their part in mitigating the evolving risks that may be associated with the platform; while leveraging off of accreditation by reputable global organisation such as GSMA to reinforce the consumer's confidence in the services provided by mobile money operators.

Available statistics indicate that Sub-Sahara Africa accounts for more than half of all mobile money deployments worldwide and is pioneering a range of new mobile money services, according to the new data by GSMA.

The latest 'State of Mobile Money in Sub-Saharan Africa' presentation, made available during the GSMA Mobile 360 conference in Dar es Salaam this year reveals that the number of mobile money schemes in the region had reached 140 across 39 countries at the end of last year, accounting for more than half of the 277 mobile money deployments worldwide.

The new study points to a decade of growth in mobile money services in the region following the launch of MPesa in Kenya in 2007. It notes that there are now seven markets in the region where more than 40 per cent of adults are active mobile money users: Gabon, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Tanzania, Uganda and Zimbabwe.

"Mobile money is now achieving mass-market adoption in all corners of Sub-Saharan Africa, enabling millions of people to access financial services for the first time and contributing to economic growth and social development," said Mats Granryd, Director General of the GSMA.

Adding; "Mobile operators in the region today are using mobile money to create new financial ecosystems that can deliver a range of innovative new services across multiple industry sectors, including utilities and agriculture."

The latest data highlights how the mobile money market in the region has evolved from primarily being used to top-up airtime and make person-to-person transfers to becoming a platform that enables additional financial services, including bill payments, merchant payments and international remittances.

The volume of these new types of 'ecosystem payments' almost quadrupled between 2014 and 2016 and now accounts for about 17 per cent of all mobile money transactions, driven by a significant rise in the number of mobile-based bill payments.

There were 277 million registered mobile money accounts across Sub-Saharan Africa at the end of 2016, plus 1.5 million registered agents. Mobile money users have historically been concentrated in East Africa which is a home to major mobile money markets namely Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

However, the latest data suggests that user growth is now being driven by other markets in the region, notably West Africa. Almost 29 per cent of active mobile money accounts in Sub-Saharan Africa are now based in West Africa, compared to just 8 per cent five years earlier.

The 2017 GSMA Mobile 360 Series - Africa is the third in a series of eight industry- focused events held in major cities across the world.