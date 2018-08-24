Tanzania: National Framework for Climate Services Launched in Dar

THE government has described National Framework for Climate Services (NFCS) 20218-2030 as a catalyst towards improving the issuance of climate information and stimulates socio-economic growth in the country.

Launching the NFCS in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday, the Minister of State in Prime Minister's Office tasked for Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Youth, Labour and Disabled, Ms Jennista Mhagama who was represented by her Deputy Minister Antony Mavunde, said Tanzania has joined the world in issues related toclimate services.

"National Framework for Climate Services has a lot to do in the national economic growth and development of the country," Ms Mhagama said in a speech read on her behalf by her deputy, who also praised Tanzania Disaster Management Council (TADMAC) and Tanzania Meteorological Agency (TMA) for good work.

The historic event was also attended by the Executive Secretary of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), Prof Petteri Taalas and several dignitaries who strongly commended the current development.

"It is an undeniable fact that NFCS will play a significant role for the government when it comes to issues of planning and enabling the country get prepared to withstand disasters emanating from climate changes," she explained.

She said TMA has been well prepared in providing information pertaining to climate through NFCS, in which Tanzania was better placed to implement the fifth phase government's ambitious plan of transforming the country into a medium sized and industrial based economy by 2025.

"Climate changes have adversely affected several areas in the world, and through the launching of NFCS, our country is in a better position to access information on climate and be able to mitigate the effects of climate changes," she stressed.

Speaking at the same occasion, the WMO boss, Prof Taalas said he was very happy to witness the historical event where Tanzania launched its NFCS as part of implementation of Global Framework For Climate Services (GFCS).

"We have brought GFCS very close by building an office in Nairobi which will serve the entire East African countries, with the view of bettering our services, including release of expert climate information to all stakeholders," Prof Taalas said.

Earlier, the TMA Director General, Dr Agnes Kijazi stressed the significance of NFCS for a country like Tanzania in enabling people to get timely and reliable information on climate.

"Preparations for NFCS started way back 2014, and today (Tuesday) all of us are present to witness the launching ceremony. We extend our special thanks for Norwegian Embassy for funding the project," Dr Kijazi explained.

She said the climate information has been improved from time to time, and that TMA is also prepared to sensitise the public on the importance of information released by her agency so that they can be prepared.

Tanzania Disaster Management Council (TADMAC) has been managing the implementation of Global Framework for Climate Services (GFCS) 2014-2016, whose results led to the launch of NFCS on Tuesday.

There is a strategy geared towards minimising the impacts of disasters called 'Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030' which stresses the need of availability of system suitable for reporting calamities.