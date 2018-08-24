RECORD Mainland Premier League winners, Young Africans opened their 2018/19 season perfectly with a 2-1 win over Mtibwa Sugar in a tense match at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

Congolese import, Heritier Makambo put Yanga ahead before skipper Kelvin Yondani stretched the lead from a well taken spot kick in the first half. Substitute Haruna Chanongo pulled one back in the second half.

The match started in a full throttle with visitors Mtibwa Sugar looking a much brighter side and just two minutes into the game, Andrew Vincent was shown yellow card for a high boot foul on marauding Salum Kihimbwa.

In the 6th minute, striker Kelvin Sabato tested goalkeeper, Benno Kakolanya with a fierce low shot but the custodian stood firm to gather the ball. Four minutes later, left wing back Issa Rashid's corner kick was well connected with skipper Shaban Nditi's header, but narrowly missed the target.

In the 12th minute, Kakolanya was forced into a full stretch to stop Kihimbwa's rasping shot after being set through by Sabato. Then, in the 19th minute, Mtibwa Sugar displayed slick passing game and Issa Rashid's cross was met by Sabato, who couldn't direct his header on target.

Kihimbwa outpaced Abdallah Shaibu in the 21st minute but Kakolanya anticipated brilliantly, parrying away his low shot as Mtibwa Sugar were on ascendency. In the 23rd minute, Makambo thought he had put Yanga ahead, but referee Meshack Kisuda from Singida ruled it out for an offside.

Regardless, it was a super header by the Congolese striker, connecting home a long cross from Juma Abdul. Yanga forced a corner kick after a neat interplay of passes between Makambo and Deus Kaseke in the 25th minute.

The Jangwani Street side was forced to make tactical substitution after defender Shaibu Abdallah picked an injury and was replaced by attacker, Ibrahim Ajib. The changes paid off as Yanga were now on front foot, dominating possession and creating more scoring opportunities.

Makambo deservedly netted the opener for Yanga and his first in the league with a yet another super header, rising above defenders to nod home a nice cross in from Gadiel Michael in the 31st minute. Yanga looked more confident and they won a penalty in the 38th minute.

Returning attacker, Mrisho Ngasa forced his way into the box and was fouled by Issa Rashid. Yondani stepped up and hit the roof top, with keeper, Benedict Tinoco diving the wrong way in the 40th minute.

As the game rolled into the half time, there was an interesting battle in the midfield with Faisal Salum 'Fei Toto' Papy Kabamba Tshishimbi showing all the tricks and thrills against veterans Shaaban Nditi, Henry Joseph and Awadh Juma.

After the break, Sabato missed from a sitter in the 50th minute firing wide with keeper well beaten. Mtibwa Head Coach, Zuberi Katwila reshuffled his charges with Henry Joseph replaced by Ally Makarani, Awadh Juma was replaced by Riffat Khamis.

Haruna Chanongo replaced impressive Kihimbwa, who picked a knock. After the changes, Mtibwa Sugar slightly regained domination of the midfield but wasted a number of scoring opportunities, with Sabato the main culprit.

Makambo almost scored the third in the 64th minute but keeper Tinoco was well alerted between the posts. Ngasa was replaced by Raphael Daud. Then, Chanongo pulled one back in the 73rd minute with a fierce strike.

Initially, keeper Kakolanya parried off Sabato's header from Ismail Mwesa's cross into the box and the ball landed on Chanongo's path, who fired a one-time shot to score. Said Juma Makapu replaced injured Juma Abdul in the dying minutes of the game.

Faisal Salum almost scored the third but his shot sailed wide. Yanga survived a scare with Yondani fouling Mwesa inside the box but referee pointed out of the box.

Late yesterday Azam, who have the entire former Yanga's technical bench there under Dutchman, Hans van der Pluijm were in action against Mbeya City at the Chamazi Complex. Azam will be parading this season the former Yanga hitman, Donald Ngoma.