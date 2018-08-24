Tanzania: Crime Rate Declines By 14 Per Cent in Kagera Region

CRIME rate is on the decline in Kagera region, with reports showing an almost 14 per cent drop last year as compared to 2016, according to Kagera Regional Police Commander (RPC) Augustine Ollomi.

Commander Ollomi said during the 2016, 2,122 crime incidents, including armed robberies were recorded, compared to 1,834 incidents recorded last year, dropping by about 14 per cent. The RPC further explained that crimes against human beings, including murder, also dropped from 522 cases in 2016 to 464 cases last year.

This was about 12 per cent drop. Mr Ollomi, however, raised concern over traffic incidents, which increased from 81 in 2016 to 96 last year. "This was an increase of about 19 per cent... 78 people died in road accidents in 2016 compared to 63 people who died last year," said the RPC adding that people who sustained injuries dropped from 130 to 92 over the period under review.

He attributed the increasing rate of road accidents to over speeding and reckless driving, calling on members of the public to cooperate by taking quick actions against bad drivers while using public transport.

"People should be bold and report reckless drivers to traffic officers who are stationed in different corners in the country," he said.

According to the RPC, Biharamulo District was leading with 669 crime incidents while Kyerwa District comes last with 157 incidents. Meanwhile, Nyakashenye Village Chairman in Muleba District Modest Mwesiga has reportedly committed suicide for reasons yet known.

According to RPC Ollomi, the 64-year old chairman took his own life on Wednesday morning at around 9:00am. "The body of the late Mwesiga was found hanging on a tree branch near a cattle dip," he said.

In another incident, a boy identified as Muta Mulashani (14) resident of Muhutwe village, in Muleba District sustained serious injuries on his body after a mattress caught fire. He died later while receiving treatment at kagondo hospital.

"Police investigations were in progress to establish the cause of the two incidents but nobody has been arrested," he said.