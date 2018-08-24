Tanzania: So Far So Good, Says Simba Coach After Slim Victory

HOLDERS Simba Head Coach, Patrick Aussems said his charges had a "very good game" in Wednesday's 1-0 Mainland Premier League win over Tanzania Prisons at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Aussems praised goal scorer Meddie Kagere and the entire squad as the Belgian tactician celebrated his first topflight victory. The Uganda born, Rwanda striker, found the back of the net just two minutes from the kickoff after racing clear to a skipper John Bocco's clever back heel.

Aussems said, "It was the first league game and it was tough... we knew before the game that we will face a strong opponent on the pitch and we made very good start in the first half and scored an early goal. "It was not the same in the second half, because we accepted too much the determination of Tanzania Prisons.

It wasn't a very good half for us, we gave too many balls away but we didn't give up and I'm confident we can be much more better. Aussems was impressed by what he saw on the pitch but demanded for more improvement especially in being clinical in front of the goal. Simba wasted a host of scoring opportunities and ahead of the coming matches Aussems said things will change to the better.

"I think today (Wednesday) we had opportunities to score more than our opponent... may be in the second half they enjoyed more possession than us but we were more dangerous going forward only that we missed efficiency. May be we should have been 2-0 in the first half and with such scorel i n e the game is not the same," he said.

The coach lauded his defenders saying, "Defensively we were good even when they launched a flurry of long balls, we fought hard especially in one against one situation and the good thing is that we kept a clean sheet."

On his side, Tanzania Prisons Head Coach, Abdallah Mohamed conceded the defeat, while also paying tribute to his players despite losing maximum points.

"My players played really well today (Wednesday) but I should also congratulate Simba for a good game and victory. It was a good game as both teams played well and it proved that they m a d e good preseason preparations. Asked whether the team missed former strikers Mohamed Rashid, who joined Simba and Eliutter Mpepo, who crossed over to Singida United, the coach said to some extent yes.

"It is also true that Rashid and Mpepo were instrumental for the team in the past few seasons but we need to adopt playing without them. The crop of players we have are equally good and will improve with time," he said.

Meanwhile, Mwanza based Mbao FC Head Coach, Amri Saidi has praised his team after a 1-0 victory over the newly promoted Alliance FC in the Mainland Premier League match at the CCM Kirumba Stadium here on Wednesday, reports ALEXANDER SANGA from Mwanza.

The match solitary goal was netted by Evarigestus Mujwahuki in the 80th minute. Speaking after the match, Amri said that his players followed his instructions something that led them to the victory. "Our game philosophy was to attack throughout the match, something which we managed to do. We created a lot of scoring chances but failed to use," he said.

He called upon the Mwanza football fraternity to continue supporting their teams whenever they are playing. Mbao FC who are sponsored by GF Trucks & Equipment are now lined up for premier league fixtures against Stand United at CCM Kambarage Stadium in Shinyanga on Sunday, then they will travel to Singida to confront Singida united at CCM Namfua stadium in Singida.

Alliance FC Head Coach Mbwana Makata said his team played well but they failed to use the chances created. He said they will rectify their mistakes before their next match against African Lyon on Monday at Nyamagana Stadium in Mwanza