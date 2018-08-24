Tanzania: ATCL Resumes Flight to Entebbe, Bujumbura

Photo: Daily News

Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) plane.

AIR Tanzania is expected to resume passenger flights to Entebbe-Uganda and Bujumbura- Burundi routes on Sunday and Tuesday next week, respectively.

The Company's Chief Executive Officer Mr Ladislaus Matindi said in a statement issued in Dar es Salaam yesterday that ATCL will be providing four frequencies per week to Entebbe namely on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday connecting passengers from Dar es Salaam, Kilimanjaro and Arusha.

"The wings of Kilimanjaro is proud once again to have an opportunity to serve East African cities with a direct flight and smooth connection to Tanzania," he said adding that this move will further strengthen the existing trade and commercial ties between Tanzania, Uganda and Burundi.

The flight will be departing DAR at 9:30hrs and arrive EBB at 11:55hrs via Kilimanjaro and will be departing EBB at 12:25hrs and arrive DAR at 14:50hrs via Kilimanjaro once again. The national flag carrier will fly three times a week to Bujumbura on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday connecting passenger via Kilimanjaro and Kigoma.

The flight will be departing DAR at 9:30hrs and arrive BJM at 11:40hrs via Kigoma and will depart at BJM at 12:10hrs and arrive DAR at 16:20hrs via Kigoma. Currently, Air Tanzania provides the Tanzania market with a minimum of daily flights to each of 11 destinations from Dar es Salaam and three times a week to Hahaya-Comoro.

"We continue extending the wings of Kilimanjaro over Africa and beyond so that the investment, trade and tourism opportunities presented by the resumption of these flights and expansion of the network will certainly add value to both countries as we strive to offer affordable and improved connections between Tanzania, Uganda and Burundi," he said.

"Soon in the quarter four, ATCL will be connecting you to Mumbai (India), Johannesburg (South Africa), Bangkok (Thailand) and Guangzhou (China) via Dar es Salaam,"