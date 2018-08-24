24 August 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: TPSF Meet to Discuss Corruption in Private Sector

By Henry Lyimo

TANZANIA Private Sector Foundation will hold a meeting next week to discuss ethical challenges in doing business amid growing mistrust with the government due to allegations of widespread corruption by some of its members.

The TPSF Executive Director, Geoffrey Simbeye told reporters in Dar es Salaam yesterday that they would discuss what fuels corruption practices in the private sector and what needs to be done to restore government trust on the private sector.

"We have decided we should discuss openly what is fuelling corruption in the private sector...is it about cumbersome bureaucratic constraints or inefficient provision of regulatory services, or just greedy on our part," he said.

"We know there is still corruption in the private sector. We will discuss what needs to done to combat those practices and restore public trust," he said.

Mr Simbeye said corruption in procurement and construction works, tax avoidance and evasion, transfer pricing, under-invoicing are some of the issues that will be discussed in the meeting to be held under the theme titled Responsible Business Leaders for enhancing public- private cooperation for sustainable economic development.

They would also discuss proposal to have a code of conduct in the private sector that would set up values, responsibilities and ethical obligations for their members, he said.

"Do we need a code of conduct or code of ethics in the private sector? That also will be discussed," he said noting the discussions may most likely lead to adoption of a code of ethics to be followed by all TPSF members. The TPSF Executive Director said the meeting would also be used to elect their new chairman after Reginald Mengi four-year tenure came to an end.

Read the original article on Daily News.

